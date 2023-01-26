Warnings issued as fraudsters impersonating homeowners and tenants

Investigators and official warnings suggest fraudsters impersonating homeowners and tenants have targeted at least thirty-two properties in Ontario and B-C.



Insurance investigator Brian King says he's received 30 such claims in Ontario, including six instances of total title fraud, where con artists pose as homeowners to list properties for sale, making off with the proceeds.



In B-C, the Land Title and Survey Authority warns of two cases of fraud involving the impersonation of owners who lived abroad.



King says such impersonators have to put in performances worthy of an Emmy, while organized crime groups ultimately run the scam.



His investigations include the case of condo owner Moffy Yu, who was living in China when she discovered her Toronto property had been listed and sold last year for nine-hundred-and-seventy-thousand dollars by someone using her name.



Daniela De Tommaso, president of First Canadian Title insurance company says her firm has seen a ``definite rise'' in title fraud over the years and the sophistication of fraudsters is increasing.