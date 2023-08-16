Warnings that population growth and immigrations making affordability worse

Lots of voices are warning the federal government that the pace of population growth and high immigration is making housing affordability worse.



That's what many academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers are saying.



A TD report released in late July warned that continuing with a high-growth immigration strategy could increase the housing shortfall by about a half-million units within just two years.



But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country.



Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government can't afford to bring in fewer immigrants, given Canada's aging population but other sources of population growth, like international student enrolments, could be adjusted.



Housing Minister Sean Fraser says there needs to be better alignment between the government's immigration and housing policies.



They argue Canada needs more newcomers to support the economy and actually build the homes that are desperately needed.