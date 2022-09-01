iHeartRadio
Wasps force closure of dog parks in Niagara Falls

niagara falls city hall

Niagara Falls has had to close the dog parks at Fireman's Park.

The city says the areas are temporarily closed due to a wasp infestation.

The area was set to be sprayed by pest control yesterday and reopen this afternoon but that has been pushed back.
 

