Waste collection and recycling impacts during winter storm and high winds

Due to road conditions caused by the heavy snowfall, the City is informing residents with waste collection scheduled for today of delays and options for postponed pick-up.

Waste and recycling collection will continue today. However, if waste is not picked up today by 6 p.m. the City is asking that residents hold back their waste until their next regularly scheduled collection day. Due to the Family Day closure, the next regularly scheduled collection day for impacted residents will fall on Monday, February 22, 2021.

For residents who do not receive waste pick-up today, the bag limit for waste will be increased to two bags before requiring trash tags.

With snow and high winds expected over the course of the remaining winter season, here are some tips for securing waste and containers in winter weather conditions:

Place heaviest recycling items on the top of the blue box to weigh down the lighter items

Stand up paper or cardboard in the blue box instead of laying it flat

If snow or heavy winds are expected overnight, wait until 7 am to place green cart, blue boxes and garbage at the curb

Keep recyclables below the rim of the blue box

Don’t use a garbage bin – use a bag instead so the container does not blow around once emptied

Clear a spot for your blue boxes, green bin, and garbage that is free of snow and easy for collectors to see.

Don't place your waste containers on top of or behind snowbanks.

Place your waste containers at the left side at the end of your driveway (facing the street). If you do not have a driveway, place waste containers on the boulevard closest to the curb. If there is no boulevard, place containers on the left side at the end of your walkway (facing the street).

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience as crews continue to respond to this winter storm. Updates throughout the snow event will be posted on hamilton.ca and the City’s Twitter

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON