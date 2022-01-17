Waste Collection impacts during winter storm in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – Due to road conditions caused by the heavy snowfall, the City is informing residents that waste collection scheduled for today is cancelled and options for postponed pick-up.

The City is asking that residents hold back their waste until their next regularly scheduled collection day. The next regularly scheduled collection day for impacted residents will fall on Monday, January 24.

The bag limit for waste will be increased to two bags before needing trash tags for residents who do not receive waste pick-up today.

With snow and high winds expected over the course of the remaining winter season, here are some tips for securing waste and containers in winter weather conditions:

Wait until 7 am to place green cart, blue boxes and garbage at the curb

Place heaviest recycling items on the top of the blue box to weigh down the lighter items

Stand up paper or cardboard in the blue box instead of laying it flat

Keep recyclables below the rim of the blue box

Don’t use a garbage bin – use a bag instead so the container does not blow around once emptied

Clear the snow off of the blue boxes, green carts and waste containers so they are visible to the collection crews from the street

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience as crews continue to respond to this winter storm. Updates throughout the snow event will be posted on www.hamilton.ca and the City’s Twitter.

Additional resources

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON