Waste disposal and dumpster rental company takes Certified Living Wage pledge

A waste disposal and dumpster rental company is the latest Niagara business to take the Certified Living Wage pledge.

Mini Binz employs five full time and two part time staff members.

Owner Richard Roessner says, "We know that the quality of life, overall morale and happiness of our team is not only beneficial to our company's success, but also has a ripple effect directly into the Niagara community. We are thankful for this opportunity to join the expansively growing community of living wage providers, and strongly encourage more companies to join the wave."

The Living Wage represents what a worker needs to be paid to be able to afford to live in an area and still have money left over to participate in the community.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has determined the local Living Wage is $18.12 per hour, compared to the provincial minimum wage of $14.35 per hour.