WATCH | Niagara EMS members help girl celebrate birthday in isolation

Some of Niagara’s paramedics took time out of their day to spread a little joy.

The paramedics and dispatchers union posted a video to their Twitter account of two members helping a young girl celebrate her birthday in isolation.

The ambulance, lights flashing, pulls up near the girl’s house as she stands on the porch waving.

One of the paramedics then sings over the speaker, sounds the siren a few times, and then wishes her a happy birthday through the window.