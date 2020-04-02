WATCH | Niagara Police, EMS, and Fire pay tribute to hospital workers

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS, and St. Catharines fire gathered at the St. Catharines Niagara Health site to show their support for hospital workers.

A video posted to social media shows the various emergency vehicles with lights on and sirens blaring driving through the hospital's parking lot.

Emergency services were also on scene this morning during the 7am shift exchange to show their support.

