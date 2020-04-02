WATCH | Niagara Police, EMS, and Fire pay tribute to hospital workers
Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS, and St. Catharines fire gathered at the St. Catharines Niagara Health site to show their support for hospital workers.
A video posted to social media shows the various emergency vehicles with lights on and sirens blaring driving through the hospital's parking lot.
Emergency services were also on scene this morning during the 7am shift exchange to show their support.
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario