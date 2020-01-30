iHeartRadio
WATCH | Niagara Regional Police investigate fowl play in Thorold

It was just another day for Niagara Regional Police, until District 1 officers heard of fowl play.

Police say they caught the turkey 'red-snooded' jaywalking in Thorold.

The turkey was also allegedly loitering, and disturbing traffic. 

When police attempted to confront the turkey, she cackled and walked off.

She was sent on her way without being charged. 

 

