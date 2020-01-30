WATCH | Niagara Regional Police investigate fowl play in Thorold
It was just another day for Niagara Regional Police, until District 1 officers heard of fowl play.
Police say they caught the turkey 'red-snooded' jaywalking in Thorold.
The turkey was also allegedly loitering, and disturbing traffic.
When police attempted to confront the turkey, she cackled and walked off.
She was sent on her way without being charged.
A day in the life on the road in @NRPS1District— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 30, 2020
This loitering, traffic disturbing turkey was caught red-snooded jaywalking in #Thorold
Officer parked to issue a warning and sent on her way without charge...
#ThoroldPoliceWildlife #NotASnake pic.twitter.com/Yik82in3og
-
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
-
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
-
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie