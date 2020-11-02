Water levels expected to rise by 2 feet along Lake Erie shoreline due to high winds

The NPCA asking residents living along the Lake Erie shoreline to keep an eye on water levels.

Current forecasts for the Lake Erie shoreline are calling for strong southwesterly winds gusting to 80km/hr, which are expected to increase water levels and waves along the shoreline.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently forecasting water levels to increase by 70cm (2.3 feet) above current levels.

Significant wave heights of 1.5m (5 feet) are also forecast to occur all along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Water levels are currently starting to build and will peak late this evening.

Residents living along Lake Erie should pay close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline during this event.

Increased erosion due to strong waves is also possible.

Minor flooding of low-lying areas is also possible later this evening.