A water main break in Niagara Falls has closed a stretch of roadway.

Officials say the break occurred on Freeman Street at Queensway Gardens.

While emergency access will be available during this repair, all other traffic will be rerouted.

Water interruptions may also be experienced for 8 to 10 hours.

The water may be slightly discoloured and off tasting after the interruption.

"This will disappear shortly after resuming use of the water. Running your cold water tap only, will help resolve the problem."