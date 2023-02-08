iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Water main break in Thorold leaves some without water this afternoon


Thorold watermain break

There has been a water main break in Thorold.

It happened late this morning on Elgin Street.

City officials say water will be shut off on Elgin St., between Michigan Ave. and Sydenham St., for approximately 4 to 6 hours.  

Anyone needing more information can call 905-227-6613 x266 or email pubworks@thorold.ca.

12

Latest Audio