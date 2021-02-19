Water main repairs on Scott Street West in St. Catharines
Expect some traffic disruption in St. Catharines in the Scott Street West area due to water main repairs.
Scott Street West is closed from Maywood to Colinwood and Haig Street is closed from Scott Street west to Barry as crews work.
The water is off on Scott Street West from Mohawk Drive to Colinwood for the repairs.
