Water-pipe by law for Niagara starts January 1

The Niagara Region is introducing a new by-law on water pipes.

The new by-law will prohibit water pipe or hookah smoking in enclosed public spaces and workplaces, outdoor patios, within nine metres of a public entrance or exit, and outdoor areas including parks, playgrounds, and beaches.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Medical Officer of Health (Acting) for Niagara Region says, "Just like cigarettes, water pipe smoking, whether of tobacco or other products, releases toxins into the air which harms the health of bystanders through second-hand exposure in addition to the person using the water pipe."

The by-law goes into place January 1st.

"Current laws regulate where waterpipe smoking of tobacco is allowed, but there are no restrictions to using a water pipe with non-tobacco (herbal) products," said Diana Teng, manager, Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. "However, research evidence shows that smoking even non-tobacco products releases many harmful toxins that pose risks to health. Current regulations also present challenges with enforcement, as it is difficult to determine when tobacco is present in a waterpipe."

Tobacco Control Officers will use a progressive enforcement model to educate residents and business owners on the by-law before progressing to warnings and charges.

For more information, to report a complaint, or for assistance with quitting smoking, contact the Tobacco Hotline at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074 ext. 7393 or visit niagararegion.ca/health.