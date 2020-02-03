Water rates on the way up in Fort Erie

Fort Erie's 2020 Water and Wastewater Operating Budget includes a 2.13 percent increase.

Council approved the $19.3 million budget last week with an increase of $402,000 over last year.

Officials say the change is based on a 0.14 percent decrease to town costs and a 2.27 percent increase for Niagara Region treatment costs.

The budget includes program funding for the Water Emergency Relief Fund for low income families and the Seniors Utility Relief Fun.