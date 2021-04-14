Water will be shut off at 6 p.m. in an area of Welland tonight for 6 hours

Water will be shut off in a Welland neighbourhood tonight.

Niagara Region is undertaking work to repair a water main on Prince Charles Drive in the area of Lincoln Street south to Amelia Lane in Welland.

Crews are completing repairs following the failure of the water main that occurred last week.

People living on Prince Charles Drive between Lincoln Street and Amelia Lane as well as properties on Amelia Lane and Nova Crescent in Welland will experience water disruptions.

For the affected properties (properties on Prince Charles Drive between Lincoln Street and Amelia Lane as well as properties on Amelia Lane and Nova Crescent in Welland), there will be no running water in affected homes or businesses, beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

The work is expected to take about 6 hours, ending at midnight.

During the shutdown, make sure that all taps are closed, or in the off position, to avoid any flooding when your water supply is turned back on.

Try not to operate the faucets while the water is shut off.

Consider turning off your water heater to avoid any issues if the water heater tank is accidentally drained.

After the shutdown, turn on cold-water taps and let run for 5 minutes.