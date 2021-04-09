Water will be shut off for some Welland homes and businesses due to watermain repairs
Water is being shut off for some Welland residents as crews work on watermain repairs.
The work is happening in the Prince Charles Drive area of Lincoln Street in Welland.
Residents and businesses that will be affected will be contacted by the city.
At this time, crews do not know how long the repair work will take, but once water has been restored residents are encouraged to run taps for at least 5 minutes or until the water comes out clear.
