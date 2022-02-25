Waterloo, Ont., girl found safe after Amber Alert; man facing charges

Waterloo Region police say a man is facing assault and drunk driving charges following an alleged abduction that sparked an Amber Alert on Friday morning.

The one-year-old girl at the centre of the case was found safe within an hour of the alert going out.

Police say they were called to a home in Kitchener, Ont., for reports of a ``physical altercation'' between a man and a woman.

They allege the man fled the area with the child, and police issued the Amber Alert out of concern for the girl's safety.

Police say officers found the man's vehicle in a parking lot at about 6:40 a.m. and conducted a ``high-risk takedown.''

The girl was inside the vehicle and was ``taken to a place of safety'' while the man from Stratford, Ont., was charged with one count of assault, two of assault causing bodily harm, one of taking a vehicle without consent and one of impaired driving.