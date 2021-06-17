Waterloo Region considering reinstating some public health measures amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Region may not join the rest of Ontario in further loosening pandemic rules next month if a current surge in COVID-19 cases continues.



The region's top doctor says it may in fact have to reinstate some of the public health measures that were eased last week.



Waterloo reported the highest number of new cases yesterday, more than the long-standing hot spots of Peel Region and Toronto.



Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo's medical officer of the health, says the highly transmissible Delta variant is likely behind the rise in cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks in the region.