Watermain break along Church's Lane in Niagara Falls
A watermain break in Niagara falls is causing a road closure today.
Church's Lane will be closed from Stanley Ave to Whirlpool Road as crews complete extensive restoration work.
Officials say repairs could take 8 to 10 hours.
During that time, water may be slightly discoloured of taste funny, but the issues should clear up with additional water use.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.