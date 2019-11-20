iHeartRadio
Watermain break along Church's Lane in Niagara Falls

A watermain break in Niagara falls is causing a road closure today.

Church's Lane will be closed from Stanley Ave to Whirlpool Road as crews complete extensive restoration work.

Officials say repairs could take 8 to 10 hours.

During that time, water may be slightly discoloured of taste funny, but the issues should clear up with additional water use.

