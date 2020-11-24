Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery prepares to open the rink

Officials with the Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery and Distillery are getting ready to reopen the ice rink.

The winery announced plans to open the rink on December 4th, weather permitting, on Facebook.

They say the Whisky Bar Patio will be offering tableside service, but reservations are required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Reservations will not be accepted for groups larger than four people and masks are required on the ice.

Earlier this month the Fort George National Historic site announced they would not be operating the traditional ice rink this year due to the ongoing pandemic.