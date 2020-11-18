WB Thorold Tunnel reopens
The MTO letting us know, both tubes of the Thorold Tunnel are open to motorists this morning.
After what seems like years of construction on the tunnel, both tubes have re-opened for the winter for safety reasons.
Right now the eastbound tunnel is still down to one lane.
Storm Damages BreakwallMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding storm damage to breakwall
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Mark Wood - Owner of The Forty in Grimsby, Grantham House in St. Catharines and The Office regarding tighter restaurant restrictions/speaking at special regional council meeting
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor regarding special meeting on tighter restaurant restrictions in Niagara