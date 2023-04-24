We are a week away from Smile Cookie time as Niagara's Tim Hortons' get set to help local charities

It's almost time to grab a few cookies while getting your coffee to support local charities.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign starts next Monday, May 1st and will continue until Sunday, May 7th.

"From May 1 through May 7 at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and in the United States, 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies will over 600 local charities and community groups chosen by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.``

The campaign has raised over $92 million across North America so far.

Smile Cookies for $1.50 plus tax and Smile Cookie personality pins are $2.00.

In Fonthill, cookies will be sold to benefit Wellspring Niagara.

In Fort Erie/Crystal Beach/Ridgeway, funds will benefit Hospice Niagara's Fort Erie Site.

In Grimsby, funds will go to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation, while in Niagara Falls and Chippawa, money will help Project Share, and the GROW Community Food Literacy Centre.

Port Colborne cookies will help Meals on Wheels Port Colborne, and over in Smithville, West Lincoln Community Care will benefit from funds.

In St Catharines/Thorold/NOTL, funds will be sent to Pathstone Foundation, Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Foundation.

In Vineland/Beamsville, cookie proceeds will help Rose Cottage Community Hospice.

In Welland, Hospice Niagara will receive profits.