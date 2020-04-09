We are all reminded to resist temptation this holiday weekend

The Easter long weekend is a day away and Canada's top doc is expressing concerns the temptation to get together with family will be too much for some people to ignore.

Theresa Tam says its critical we maintain physical distancing and only have celebratory dinners with household members only and connecting with others via video chats or phone.

Meantime, residents are reminded that gatherings of more than five people are currently illegal in Ontario

St. Catharines mayor Walter Sendzik says the fines can be hefty if you're caught violating those rules, in the neighbourhood of $1,000.

Hamilton city council taking it a step further yesterday and will hand out $500 fines to anyone caught ignoring physical distancing guidelines.

Anyone spotted getting closer than two metres to someone not in their household could face the financial penalty.

The Premier had hoped grocery stores would remain open Friday and Sunday to stop large numbers of people from shopping today for the Easter holiday, but stores have decided to close to give workers a much needed break.