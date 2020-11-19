We are deploying an army of inspectors: Ford at daily COVID briefing
The Ontario government is sending out over 200 inspection officers to enforce and educate businesses on COVID-19 rules.
Premier Doug Ford made the announcement today that campaigns by provincial offences officers will make sure businesses across the province are keeping employees, consumers and the public safe.
The inspection campaign will be in addition to current efforts by police, municipal by-law officers, and public health inspectors.
During each visit, officers provide business owners with guidance on how to operate safely during the pandemic and comply with public health requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act
If a person or business is not found compliant with orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, they could be ticketed with a fine of $750 under the Reopening Ontario Act.
Where prosecuted without issuing a ticket and on conviction, individuals could be fined up to $100,000, and directors and officers of a corporation could be fined up to $500,000.
Any individual convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act could also receive a term of imprisonment of up to one year.
The maximum fine for a corporation convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act is $10,000,000.
Certain businesses and establishments in the Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown levels are required to develop a COVID-19 safety plan and make it available in writing for review.
Businesses requiring a workplace safety plan include restaurants, bars, and food or drink establishments, sports and recreational facilities, meeting and event spaces, malls, personal care services, casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming establishments, cinemas and performing arts facilities.
"The vast majority of Ontario businesses are following the rules and protecting their workers and customers and we thank them for doing their part," said Premier Ford. "We're deploying an army of inspectors to help support our businesses through education and feedback on their safety plans. For the bad actors who are intentionally breaking the rules, I'm providing a fair warning. We'll find you and slap you with a big fine. It's that simple."
