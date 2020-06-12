'We are taking several steps to be inclusive in Niagara' Regional Chair

Niagara's Regional Chair is weighing in on comments made by West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma regarding the LGBTQ2+, black and aboriginal communities.

Click here to read more on Bylsma's comments. | Click here to hear the full interview.

Chair Jim Bradley tells CKTB, Bylsma's comments were a matter of concern, and there's still a lot of work to be done in Niagara.

Bradley says the region is taking several steps to be as inclusive as possible, including joining a coalition called 'Inclusive Municipalities.'

He says all mayors, including Bylsma, voted to join it.

Bradley says the personal views of Bylsma, do not represent those of councillors or senior staff at the region.

"Our focus is to be inclusive and to improve the lives of everyone living here."

Bradley says "generationally we are seeing a significant change... and all those circumstances we have seen over the years still exists...yes there is progress...but there's much more to do."

A special meeting will be held in West Lincoln on Tuesday morning for councillors to vote on whether the Pride flag will be flown in the township after all.