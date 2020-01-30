'We aren't the only ones who feel this way' Mayor of NF says other Niagara communities want out

The Mayor of Niagara Falls is defending the city's decision to move ahead with plans to ask the Region if they can go it alone for garbage collection.

Jim Diodati is also suggesting other municipalities will be following suit.

The Region will be moving to bi-weekly garbage pick-up in the fall, but Mayor Diodati says the city would prefer to conduct its own pick-up.

Diodati says they want to keep weekly pick-up and find a better option for residents.

The city hired an outside lawyer in Toronto to examine the issue.

Diodati says Niagara Falls is not the only municipality looking to exit from the regional contract, saying he's been contacted by others who want to do the same thing.

He says one municipality even has a motion ready to go before council which is asking to follow-up with Niagara Falls to see how its exit plan is going.

Regional Council approved every-other-week curbside garbage collection starting in the fall of 2020 and split the new collection contract between GFL Environmental Inc. and Miller Waste Systems Inc., replacing Emterra.

Miller Waste Systems would handle collection for Niagara Falls.