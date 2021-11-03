'We have never seen anything like this before' Used car prices jump 19% in Canada

The average price of used cars continues to rise in Canada, due to the pandemic and a microchip shortage.

Information from AutoTrader.ca shows the cost of a used car is up 19.4% year-over-year, with the average cost of a used car sitting at $31,000.

Baris Akyurek from Auto Trader tells CKTB they have never seen anything like this before.

"We have never seen these levels before and this is directly related to COVID, microship shortages, and supply chain issues."

Akyurek says demand for cars rebounded as pandemic-related fears pushed people away from using public transportation or ride-hailing services.