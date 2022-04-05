'We have turned a lemon into lemonade' Niagara Falls Mayor on MacBain Centre

The Mayor of Niagara Falls says the city has turned a lemon into lemonade as the MacBain Community Centre has reopened offering various services.

The centre opened in 2005, with the YMCA running out of the facility, as well as the Niagara Falls Public Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the United Way.

Since that time many of the original partners have left, including the YMCA in January of 2021.

Mayor Jim Diodati says the city is now operating all aspects of the Community Centre, including its indoor pools and water slide, gymnasium, walking track, squash and racquetball courts, and indoor three-lane walking track.

"It's owned by the city, it's a place everyone can gather. We have good pricing for everyone who wants to use the facilities. It's not on full cost recovery. We want to get people active and engaged, and get that buzz going on there again."

The outdoor park includes play structures, fitness equipment, splash pad, pavilion, and skate park.

The library is still operating out of the building along with EarlyON Child and Family Centres, and Autism Ontario South.