We love our Smile Cookies

Two local organizations have over 60,000 reasons to smile today.
The annual Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign raised just over $62,000 and the money will be split evenly between Pathstone Foundation as well as Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.
According to Tim Horton’s head office, smile cookie sales were up by 28 percent this year at the restauarants Thorold and St. Catharines locations.
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019