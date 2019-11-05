We love our Smile Cookies

Two local organizations have over 60,000 reasons to smile today.

The annual Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign raised just over $62,000 and the money will be split evenly between Pathstone Foundation as well as Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

According to Tim Horton’s head office, smile cookie sales were up by 28 percent this year at the restauarants Thorold and St. Catharines locations.