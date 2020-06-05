Niagara's Police Chief has put out an emotional statement as protests against racism and police brutality continue across the world.

In a two minute video posted to Twitter Chief Bryan MacCulloch confirms he and other members of the NRPS will be walking with demonstrators taking part in the #Justice4BlackLives rally set for Niagara Falls at noon tomorrow.

He says he is horrified and saddened by the death of George Floyd and sends his condolences to everyone mourning the loss.

"Systemic racism in policing in all of its forms is not acceptable, and not in keeping with the foundation and fabric of the profession that I hold in such high regard. The actions of those Minneapolis police officers were not acceptable and are certainly not aligned with our core values to treat all people with dignity and respect. Please know that we stand with you, we kneel with you, and we mourn with you."

He implores anyone taking part in protests and demonstrations to 'not allow violence to speak' or detract from the message of peace and justice for all.