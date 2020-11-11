'We want to get inside his head' Regional Councillor on Niagara's MOH plan to fight second wave

There are concerns that not enough is being done to fight COVID-19 infections in Niagara.

Lincoln Regional Councillor Rob Foster, who sits on the region's Public Health Committee, tells CKTB he's disappointed the group wasn't briefed on the latest from public health during this week's meeting.

Foster says Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji needs to communicating with councillors on what's being done to combat the virus locally.

Foster is not happy with rising numbers, and would like some advice on how to proceed.

Lincoln is home to an outbreak of COVID-19 at One Floral, with over 40 cases from the operation on Fourth Ave. so far.

"There's lots of data out there, for sure. As weird as it sounds, we want to get inside his (Dr. Hirji's) head and understand where his sense of concern is. I think it's important."

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, who also sits on the Health Committee, also expressed concern and called for greater enforcement.

CKTB's Shelby Knox will be talking to the Chief of Police at 8:10 a.m. Thursday on if the force will be stepping up efforts to enforce COVID rules.