We will know shortly which level Niagara will reopen to on Tuesday

Ontario will announce today which categories of its COVID-19 restrictions system some regions will fall into when more of the province starts to reopen next week.

The chief medical officer of health says the decisions will be made based on local virus case rates.

The province began a gradual reopening of its economy Wednesday by lifting the stay-at-home order for three regions with low cases.

Niagara will enter the framework on Tuesday Feb. 16th. There is speculation Niagara will be placed in the red or orange zones.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least February 22nd.

CKTB is watching this story closely.

(with reports from the Canadian Press)