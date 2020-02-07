We won't know if 'chair girl' will serve jail time for another month
The sentencing hearing for the 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year has been put over until March 12th.
A Crown prosecutor says Marcella Zoia, who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony, is ``lucky she didn't kill someone.''
The prosecution is seeking a four-to-six-month jail sentence for Zoia, 20, who pleaded guilty in November to mischief causing danger to life.
The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would mean Zoia would not spend time behind bars.
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?