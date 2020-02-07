We won't know if 'chair girl' will serve jail time for another month

We still don't know if 'chair girl' will serve jail time.

The sentencing hearing for the 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year has been put over until March 12th.

A Crown prosecutor says Marcella Zoia, who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony, is ``lucky she didn't kill someone.''

The prosecution is seeking a four-to-six-month jail sentence for Zoia, 20, who pleaded guilty in November to mischief causing danger to life.

The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would mean Zoia would not spend time behind bars.