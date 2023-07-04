Weather advisory as funnel cloud reported over Hamilton

Environment Canada issuing a weather advisory as they say conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds today.

A funnel cloud was been reported over parts of east Hamilton early this evening.

Officials say these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground.

However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

