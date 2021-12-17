Weather advisory in effect for Niagara

Snow is forecast to begin early Saturday morning over southwestern Ontario.

The snow will then spread quickly eastward into the Toronto area and portions of eastern Ontario through the day.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off from west to east Saturday evening.

Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.