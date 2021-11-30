Weather advisory issued for Niagara Falls, Welland and the rest of southern Niagara
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for south Niagara this morning.
Environment Canada says brief but intense snowfall is expected.
A band of lake effect snow, coming off of Lake Erie, is expected to move through the region early this morning.
Snowfall rates could be as high as 2 cm per hour in the heaviest bands which could rapidly reduce visibility.
Total snowfall accumulations up to 5 cm are expected before the snow moves out this morning.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to rapidly accumulating snowfall.
The advisory is not impacting north Niagara, but snow is still falling.
