Weather advisory issued for Niagara with snow starting tonight

A weather advisory has been issued for Niagara with snow on the way.

The Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight and Wednesday morning as snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected.

Environment Canada says you can expect rapidly accumulating snow, and reduced visibility in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

"Snow will move into the area late this evening. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall amounts expected in the Niagara region. Along the lakeshore, snow accumulations will be less than areas further inland. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the overnight and early Wednesday morning, which may significantly impact the Wednesday morning commute. Consider postponing non essential travel until conditions improve."