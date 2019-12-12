Weather delaying repairs to Fort Erie breakwall

Repairs to a damaged section of the breakwall in Fort Erie are taking longer than expected.

Niagara Parks officials were hoping to have the wall fixed last month, but extreme weather pushed back the completion date until the end of this month.

Crews are working on patching up a section of the wall damaged in late February when high winds forced Lake Erie ice over the wall and onto the sidewalk, creating a massive ice wall.

But as the work was underway, a powerful storm ripped through Niagara on Halloween night, damaging additional sections of the breakwall.

Rankin Construction will complete the initial work, and a tendering process will begin in the new year to fix up the additional sections.