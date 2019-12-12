Weather delaying repairs to Fort Erie breakwall
Repairs to a damaged section of the breakwall in Fort Erie are taking longer than expected.
Niagara Parks officials were hoping to have the wall fixed last month, but extreme weather pushed back the completion date until the end of this month.
Crews are working on patching up a section of the wall damaged in late February when high winds forced Lake Erie ice over the wall and onto the sidewalk, creating a massive ice wall.
But as the work was underway, a powerful storm ripped through Niagara on Halloween night, damaging additional sections of the breakwall.
Rankin Construction will complete the initial work, and a tendering process will begin in the new year to fix up the additional sections.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down