WEATHER | Fog advisory for Niagara has ended
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Niagara early this morning.
Conditions of zero visibility occurring in some parts of the region, with some fog patches causing only reduced visiblity.
Travllers on the road this morning were asked to be prepared for areas of near zero visibility.
Foggy conditions could return overnight.
Marvin Ryder - Week in Business
Marvin Ryder joins Matt Holmes to discuss the top business stories of this holiday week.
Richard Crouse - Movie Releases
The top movie releases of this week:
- Little Woman
- 1917
- Uncut Gems
- Just Mercy
- Spies in disguise