WEATHER | Fog advisory for Niagara has ended

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Niagara early this morning.

Conditions of zero visibility occurring in some parts of the region, with some fog patches causing only reduced visiblity.

Travllers on the road this morning were asked to be prepared for areas of near zero visibility.

Foggy conditions could return overnight.

