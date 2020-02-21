Weather frustrating recovery efforts for drowning victim on Lake Erie
OPP, equipped with sonar equipment, have been combing the waters of Lake Erie looking for a 9 year old boy who drowned last weekend.
Alex Ottley and a friend were swept into the icy waters of the lake at Peacock Point by a wave.
A couple managed to rescue the 8 year old boy, but Alex never resurfaced.
Hours after Alex went in the water, OPP called off the search and said it had now turned into a recovery mission.
But poor lake conditions have hampered search efforts all this week.
A Go Fund Me to help pay for funeral costs for Alex has now surpassed its $15,000 goal.
-
-
Adrienne Jugley, social services commissioner, Niagara Region
A Us Based company will be looking after provincially funded employment services in Niagara and Hamilton.
-
Haley Bateman, Director at A Better Niagara
DBSN Trustees upheld a decision to ban trustee Kate Baggot from an upcoming meeting.