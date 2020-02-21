Weather frustrating recovery efforts for drowning victim on Lake Erie

OPP, equipped with sonar equipment, have been combing the waters of Lake Erie looking for a 9 year old boy who drowned last weekend.

Alex Ottley and a friend were swept into the icy waters of the lake at Peacock Point by a wave.

A couple managed to rescue the 8 year old boy, but Alex never resurfaced.

Hours after Alex went in the water, OPP called off the search and said it had now turned into a recovery mission.

But poor lake conditions have hampered search efforts all this week.

A Go Fund Me to help pay for funeral costs for Alex has now surpassed its $15,000 goal.