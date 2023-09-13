Weather Network releases fall forecast

A prominent forecaster is predicting a fickle fall for much of Canada this year.



The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Nino, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual.



Chief meteorologist Chris Scott says the forecast isn't the best for ski hills in British Columbia because the El Nino jet steam will persist from fall into winter, reducing snowfall in the region.



The Weather Network is also predicting that a few winter snowstorms will rage across the Prairie provinces in the middle of fall, cutting short the region's harvest season.



Scott says Ontario and Quebec are similarly expected to see a nasty push of cold air in October but winter is forecast to begin on a mild note.



In Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network predicts that while precipitation will likely be typical for the fall, unpredictable storms from the tropics could be a threat.



In western Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon, The Weather Network is predicting above normal temperatures.