Weather Network releases Fall Outlook

The Weather Network is forecasting a long, beautiful fall before winter weather sets in.

The network says "while it is true that fall weather has arrived ahead of schedule, we are not in a free fall into winter. We expect that October and November will feature extended periods of mild fall weather and a delay in the arrival of consistent winter weather across most of the country."

The weather agency says we can expect extended periods of pleasant fall weather in Ontario during October and into November with above seasonal temperatures dominating.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says they are keeping an eye on a La Nina developing in the Pacific Ocean which typically means a much snowier winter with more intense storms.