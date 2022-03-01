Weather Network releases spring forecast 'temperature rollercoaster' expected to continue

The Weather Network says that while Canadians may see tastes of an early spring this year, there are a number of weeks to go before we'll see consistently warm weather.

Chief meteorologist Chris Scott says Canadians should expect to see a -- quote -- "temperature rollercoaster" across the country this spring.

In B-C, Scott says a few more storm systems and temperatures averaging below normal are expected, as well as more precipitation than normal in southern and central B-C.

In the Prairies, The Weather Network is forecasting a heightened potential for turbulent temperatures, while it keeps a close eye on southern Alberta, where there's been a long-term drought, and southern Manitoba, where there has been more snow on the ground and there s a risk for flooding.

In Ontario and Quebec, early tastes of warm spring weather are anticipated, but Scott says residents should expect to see a mix of warm and cold weather before things start to settle down in late April heading into May.

Above normal precipitation is expected in Ontario and southern Quebec.

In Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network is predicting a more typical weather pattern this spring, with near-normal temperatures in most of the region and above-normal temperatures expected in southwest Nova Scotia.

The forecaster is also anticipating some late season winter storms for the Atlantic region.

In the north of the country, Scott says below-normal temperatures are expected for most of Yukon and the Northwest Territories, while near-normal temperatures are expected for most of Nunavut.