WEATHER | Special weather statement calling for 'significant winter storm' on Saturday

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for Niagara calling for a significant winter storm on Saturday.

Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible with this weather system.

Areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could see significant rainfall, with freezing rain expected to hit eastern Ontario.

The storm is expected to encompass a large oprtion of Ontario, not just Niagara, so please adjust your travel plans accordingly.

There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system.