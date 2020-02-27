WEATHER | Special weather statement warns of strong winds in Southern Niagara
Niagara Falls, Welland, and most of Southern Niagara are under a special weather statement warning of strong winds.
Environment Canada officials say gusts up to 80 km/hr are possible in areas along the lake shore.
The gusts are expected to continue into this afternoon.
In the meantime, Fort Erie Meals of Wheels has been cancelled for today due to weather conditions.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues