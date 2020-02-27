iHeartRadio
WEATHER | Special weather statement warns of strong winds in Southern Niagara

CKTB - NEWS - Winter wind

Niagara Falls, Welland, and most of Southern Niagara are under a special weather statement warning of strong winds.

Environment Canada officials say gusts up to 80 km/hr are possible in areas along the lake shore.

The gusts are expected to continue into this afternoon.

In the meantime, Fort Erie Meals of Wheels has been cancelled for today due to weather conditions.

