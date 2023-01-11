Weather statement issued for Niagara with lots of rain, and then snow in the forecast
A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with heavy rain tomorrow, changing over to snow in the overnight hours.
Environment Canada says Niagara will get 15 to 30 mm of rain during the day and evening tomorrow, and as the temperature falls it will turn into snow.
"Light showers and drizzle will give way to rain, heavy at times, Thursday afternoon and then change to snow after midnight Thursday night. Note that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."
A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday morning
"Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this rainfall. Should the track of this low change, rainfall amounts could also change."
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport - Port Colborne investment
Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and MP Vance Badawey for Niagara Centre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP for St. Catharines, Chris Bittle, announced an investment of up to $22.7 million to support improvements for the Welland Canal under the National Trade Corridors Fund
