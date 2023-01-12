Weather statement issued with Niagara set to get lots of rain changing into snow overnight

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with lots of rain today changing over to snow overnight.

Environment Canada says rain will be heavy at times today and tonight with amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

They say localized ponding in poorly drained areas is possible as the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday morning.

Snow will continue on Friday with 10-15 cm. expected.