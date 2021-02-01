Wednesday is now apparently the day you will find out when kids return to in-person learning
It looks like parents in Niagara, and across the GTHA, will find out when kids can return to inperson learning on Wednesday.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says "the Government will provide certainty parents deserve by announcing on Wednesday the dates for reopening."
Earlier today, Lecce held a news conference, but did not include details on when students can return to schools physically.
Parents expressed frustration after Lecce would only say clarity would be coming in the 'coming days.'
