Wednesday night movies in downtown Niagara Falls this summer

Wednesday nights this summer are free movie nights in downtown Niagara Falls.

The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Improvement Area announcing that every Wednesday from July 6th to September 28th they will be hosting a movie at the Valley Way Parkette.

Movies will begin each night at dusk and will feature films rated G to PG-13.

Here is the list of movies:

July:

6th – Thor: Ragnarok

13th – Cars

20th – Jumanji (1995)

27th – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

August:

10th – Nemo

17th – The Sandlot

24th – Black Panther

31st – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

September:

7th – Monsters, INC.

14th – The Princess Diaries

21st – Mission Impossible: Fallout

28th – Spiderman: No Way Home