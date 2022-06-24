Wednesday night movies in downtown Niagara Falls this summer
Wednesday nights this summer are free movie nights in downtown Niagara Falls.
The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Improvement Area announcing that every Wednesday from July 6th to September 28th they will be hosting a movie at the Valley Way Parkette.
Movies will begin each night at dusk and will feature films rated G to PG-13.
Here is the list of movies:
July:
6th – Thor: Ragnarok
13th – Cars
20th – Jumanji (1995)
27th – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
August:
10th – Nemo
17th – The Sandlot
24th – Black Panther
31st – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
September:
7th – Monsters, INC.
14th – The Princess Diaries
21st – Mission Impossible: Fallout
28th – Spiderman: No Way Home